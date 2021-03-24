FCA targets wrongdoing with whistleblower campaign
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched an initiative to encourage people working in financial services to report compliance failures and pledged to protect the identities of potential whistleblowers.
The scheme, entitled ‘In confidence, with confidence’ has been developed to target wrongdoing in the financial services sector.
As part of the initiative, the FCA has published materials for firms to share with employees, as well as using its events to highlight the campaign.
Toolkit
It has
