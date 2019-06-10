FCA warns of clone broker

Wentworth Insurance Brokers has been cloned by fraudsters.

An alert from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that fraudsters were using the details of the authorised South London firm, Wentworth Insurance Brokers, to scam people in the UK.

The watchdog detailed: “Almost all firms and individuals carrying out financial services activities in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us. This firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm.

“This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; and fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called. They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details.”

False information

It warned customers that scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

The FCA detailed that the clone firm has an email and website posing as the authorised Wentworth.

At the time of writing the web page, wentworthinsurancebrokers.com, for the fake firm had been taken down.

The FCA urged authorised firms to contact its helpline if they believe they have been cloned.

The regulator has issued a stream of alerts about cloned firms in the past few months, most recently about clone managing general agent, Insure4Life, which was posing as Insure4Sport.

History

In October last year the regulator warned the public of dealing with Unicominsurance.net.

This followed a report that Minsura Insurance, which claimed to offer motor cover, was a clone of an EEA authorised firm.

In September the FCA issued a warning about a clone of UK Insurance, the underwriting entity of Direct Line Group which does not sell directly through the brand.

Last June, scammers were giving out the details of Car Insurance 4 u, where fraudsters were operating via a mobile number and a Facebook page.

The page was removed after Insurance Age stepped in and contacted Facebook.

