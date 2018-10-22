FCA warns on clone of Ellis David Insurance Brokers

The regulator advised on fraudsters using details of authorised companies to scam customers.

Fraudsters are using the details of authorised London-based general insurance broker Ellis David Insurance Brokers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated.



It warned the public about dealing with the fake firm and noted that fraudsters are scamming the public by using the name of the genuine firm to target victims.

It is the second clone broker warning that the FCA has sent out in less than a fortnight. Last week it highlighted Unicominsurance.net as a cloned broker and advised the public not to deal with them.



Targeting

The regulator stated of the counterfeit Ellis David operation: “This firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm.

“This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; and fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called. They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details.”

The watchdog detailed that the clone company was operating using a gmail account and had a different address and telephone number to the authorised firm.

It added on the real Ellis David: “This FCA authorised firm that fraudsters are claiming to work for has no association with the ‘clone firm’. It is authorised to offer, promote or sell services or products in the UK.”

Facebook

In June this year the watchdog pointed out that scammers had misappropriated the details of Car Insurance 4 u.



In that case fraudsters were using a mobile number and a Facebook page when contacting people.



The page was only removed from Facebook when Insurance Age intervened and contacted the social media site about the scam.



Earlier in the year, in March, Blue Insurance UK was revealed as another firm posing as a regulated entity using a .uk website and a gmail account.



In September the FCA stated that Minsura Insurance, which claimed to offer motor cover, was a clone of an EEA authorised firm.



Earlier that month the FCA listed an international telephone number and website with a .cc address as among the details to be aware of in a clone of UK Insurance.



UK Insurance is the underwriting entity of Direct Line Group which does not sell directly through the brand.



