Darling returns to premium finance with Keys move

Keys Premium Finance has appointed Bob Darling as non-executive director, marking his return to the sector having previously been a director at Close Brothers and managing director of Kaupthing Singer & Friedlander Premium Finance.

He was most recently CEO and then non-executive director of Jensten Group, having joined the business then known as Coversure in 2009 from Close Brothers and leading an MBO backed by private equity firm Livingbridge in 2018.

In a statement Keys Premium Finance said: “Bob has a proven track record in strategic leadership, innovation, and delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

Bob’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Keys Premium Finance. His deep industry knowledge, strategic insight