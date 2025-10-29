 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz Personal Broker recruits Sainsbury’s Bank insurance head Yuill

Vicky Yuill
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Allianz UK has recruited Vicky Yuill, the head of insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank as distribution director of Allianz Personal Broker.

She will start her new role in December 2025, reporting to the managing director of Allianz Personal Broker.

In a statement the insurer said Yuill’s appointment highlighted “Allianz’s continued investment in and commitment to the UK broker market, which is a key part of the company’s multi-product, multi-channel strategy”.

Yuill, pictured, has more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry and joins from Sainsbury’s Bank where she led the team responsible for car, home, pet, life, and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on People

Douglas Barnett, Axa
Axa’s Dougie Barnett to retire

Dougie Barnett, Axa Broker UK director of commercial customer risk management and sustainability, will retire at the end of December after 24 years at the insurer.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: