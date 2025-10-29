Allianz Personal Broker recruits Sainsbury’s Bank insurance head Yuill
Allianz UK has recruited Vicky Yuill, the head of insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank as distribution director of Allianz Personal Broker.
She will start her new role in December 2025, reporting to the managing director of Allianz Personal Broker.
In a statement the insurer said Yuill’s appointment highlighted “Allianz’s continued investment in and commitment to the UK broker market, which is a key part of the company’s multi-product, multi-channel strategy”.
Yuill, pictured, has more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry and joins from Sainsbury’s Bank where she led the team responsible for car, home, pet, life, and
