People Moves: 23 – 27 June 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Touchstone Underwriting, Pathlight Associates and Consilium.

Donna Barnes joins Touchstone

Touchstone Underwriting has hired Donna Barnes as head of operations, as Stuart Burt retires after over 40 years in insurance.

Founding the business in 2007, Burt will step down as director effective 30 June 2025.

Mike Patston, managing director at Touchstone, said: “Stuart’s legacy at Touchstone is marked by passion, insight and a dedication to both our brokers and colleagues.

“We thank him