Insurance United Against Dementia names Marsh UK CEO Lay as new chair

Chris Lay
Insurance United Against Dementia has appointed Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan UK, as its new campaign chair.

The appointment comes as it enters its second phase following the achievement of its initial £10m fundraising target having worked with over 140 organisations across the industry through events such as The Insurance Day of Giving and InsureTrek.

Dementia remains the UK’s biggest killer, and until it becomes a condition people can live well with, not die from, we’ll continue to unite across the industry to raise vital funds and awareness.

The IUAD has helped parent charity Alzheimer’s Society by

