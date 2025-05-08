Insurance Age

Biba 2025 Countdown: Sedgwick’s Joseph Noel

Joe Noel
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With the Biba Conference getting ever closer, Joseph Noel, managing director for commercial claims services at Sedgwick, explains the importance of risk management, the excitement over the firm’s new branding and why you might find him at Affleck’s Palace shopping for a bucket hat.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

Risk management is currently a huge focus for brokers as they look for USPs in a rapidly softening and increasingly competitive market, which presents client retention challenges. Additionally, customers and insurers expect greater levels of risk insight, and many are turning to adjusters and other suppliers for expertise in specific disciplines to assist with their risk

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on People

Owen Thomas, Chief Sales Officer, Premium Credit
Biba 2025 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Owen Thomas

Ahead of the annual event, Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit, underlines the importance of growing compliantly in uncertain economic times, recommends a reliable pit stop to refuel, and nominates Arch’s Mike Bottle as good football manager material.

Peter Scott
Biba 2025 Countdown: Broker Insights’ Peter Scott

With exactly a week to go until the conference, Peter Scott, CEO of Broker Insights, advocates meaningful conversations, describes Biba as ‘a marathon, not a sprint,’ and suggests delegates take a moment to reflect at the Alan Turing Memorial in Sackville Gardens.

Tom Willmore
Biba 2025 Countdown: Aurora’s Tom Willmore

With the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference only just over a week away Tom Willmore, broker distribution lead at Aurora, offers up offers useful tips to keep delegates moving and well fed with pies, as well as why the mantra ‘quality over quantity’ remains key to getting the best out of the event.

Jo Shorthouse
Biba 2025 Countdown: Collinson Insurance’s Jo Shorthouse

Collinson Insurance’s business development lead Jo Shorthouse doubles up on comfy shoes, nominates Ecclesiastical’s Richard Coleman as insurance’s answer to Gareth Southgate, and believes brokers should embrace the opportunities afforded by AI.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: