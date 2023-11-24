People Moves: 20 – 24 November

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves. Featuring: Allianz Trade, H&H Insurance Brokers, Marshall Wooldridge, Unum, RSA, Markerstudy and Academy. Peter Evola promoted by Allianz Peter Evola promoted by Allianz Allianz Trade has appointed Peter Evola as commercial director for the UK and Ireland, succeeding Steve Stennett who is leaving the business. Evola joined Allianz Trade 12 years ago and through promotions has gained roles including senior commercial underwriter, head of group commercial office, Northern Europe regional head of commercial underwriting, and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk