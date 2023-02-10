Insurance Age

Broker Diversity Push – How can the industry correct its gender imbalance in management roles?

Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

At the end of August 2022, only 15.7% of people working in six senior management functions in broking, which are approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, were women.

Across the financial services industry (measured by looking at the FCA’s full remit) the figure was a low 15.81%, but that number is still better than in broking. There are fewer women in key broking regulated senior management roles than there were in 2020.

At the end of 2020, there were 1958 women in the cohort of FCA-approved senior management functions. But by the end of August 2022, the figure had dropped to 1892. The number of men in the same roles also fell across the two periods by 339

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: