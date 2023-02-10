Broker Diversity Push – How can the industry correct its gender imbalance in management roles?

At the end of August 2022, only 15.7% of people working in six senior management functions in broking, which are approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, were women.

Across the financial services industry (measured by looking at the FCA’s full remit) the figure was a low 15.81%, but that number is still better than in broking. There are fewer women in key broking regulated senior management roles than there were in 2020.

At the end of 2020, there were 1958 women in the cohort of FCA-approved senior management functions. But by the end of August 2022, the figure had dropped to 1892. The number of men in the same roles also fell across the two periods by 339