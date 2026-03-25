Hyams to return as Claims Consortium Group CEO as Brady exits
Claims Consortium Group has revealed Matt Brady will be stepping down as CEO with its inaugural CEO, Jeremy Hyams, returning to the role.
Hyams, pictured, founded CCG – a provider of claims handling services, claims technology and weather data – 30 years ago and was its first CEO until Brady took up the post in 2022.
Brady joined CCG in 2007, during which time it has had “significant” growth, the firm detailed.
It listed his achievements as including helping to expand and diversify the claims business and leading a number of acquisitions, including that of WeatherNet.Strength to strength
Brady will be pursuing new opportunities
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