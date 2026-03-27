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Insurance Age

People Moves: 23 – 27 March 2026

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Ki, Acrisure, Liberty Specialty Markets, Rising Edge, Markel, Commercial Express, Arch, Qlaims, and Dual.

Ki appoints Helen Rios

Helen Rios has taken on the active underwriter role for Syndicate 1618, Ki.

She joined in October 2020 ahead of its launch as underwriting director for its casualty division. Prior to that Rios held underwriting roles at Brit, Liberty Specialty Insurance Markets and RMS.

Reporting to Mark Allan, CEO of Ki, Rios will join Ki’s executive committee.

Allan commented

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