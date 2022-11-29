Tysers appoints former Chubb and Ace boss Andrew Kendrick as chair

Tysers Insurance Brokers has appointed Andrew Kendrick as non-executive chair, effective 1 December.

His appointment is subject to regulatory approval and Peter Haynes will remain as chair until it comes through from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Kendrick retired from Chubb in July 2018 after being in the business for over 20 years and leading the company’s European operations since 2004. He stayed with the insurer until the end of the year as president and chairman, Chubb European Group.

He is a former non-executive director of Lloyd’s of London, Lloyd’s Market Association and Russian