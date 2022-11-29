Tysers appoints former Chubb and Ace boss Andrew Kendrick as chair
Tysers Insurance Brokers has appointed Andrew Kendrick as non-executive chair, effective 1 December.
His appointment is subject to regulatory approval and Peter Haynes will remain as chair until it comes through from the Financial Conduct Authority.
Kendrick retired from Chubb in July 2018 after being in the business for over 20 years and leading the company’s European operations since 2004. He stayed with the insurer until the end of the year as president and chairman, Chubb European Group.
He is a former non-executive director of Lloyd’s of London, Lloyd’s Market Association and Russian
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Most read
- Ardonagh restructures UK commercial and retail MGA offerings
- FCA sinking 'into a quicksand’ – brokers react to latest threat on fair value
- GRP hails ‘biggest deal’ since Brown & Brown investment
- Insurers face fresh broker scrutiny on fair value amid latest FCA data
- FCA takes aim at gap between industry statements and results of first value measures data
- Fitch warns of deteriorating outlook for UK insurers
- Kitsune enters administration after reinsurance renewal declined