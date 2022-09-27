Insurance figures pay their respects to Lord Sheikh

Insurance figures have paid their respects following the passing of respected former broker - and the first Conservative Muslim peer - Lord Mohamed Sheikh, who died on 22 September aged 81.

Lord Sheikh was born in Kenya and brought up in Uganda, although his family originated from Punjab.

He arrived in the UK in 1962 and later studied at the Holborn College of Law, Languages and Commerce and the City College of London.

According to Wikipedia, Lord Sheikh received training at insurer Sun Alliance and London Group, before joining the broker Camberford Law in 1978.

He subsequently took the reins of the business before stepping upstairs as chairman after it completed a management