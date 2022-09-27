Insurance figures pay their respects to Lord Sheikh
Insurance figures have paid their respects following the passing of respected former broker - and the first Conservative Muslim peer - Lord Mohamed Sheikh, who died on 22 September aged 81.
Lord Sheikh was born in Kenya and brought up in Uganda, although his family originated from Punjab.
He arrived in the UK in 1962 and later studied at the Holborn College of Law, Languages and Commerce and the City College of London.
According to Wikipedia, Lord Sheikh received training at insurer Sun Alliance and London Group, before joining the broker Camberford Law in 1978.
He subsequently took the reins of the business before stepping upstairs as chairman after it completed a management
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Analysis: Brokers, insurers and the FCA’s product governance - confusion reigns
- Zego doubling down on growth with 40 brokers
- RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
- Mark Coffey named personal lines and e-trade director at Premium Credit
- One Call reports £6.25m fall in profit, despite rise in turnover
- FCA pinpoints good and poor practices for orderly broker wind-downs
- Aviva “disappointed” at other insurers for not offering fairly priced multi-occupancy building insurance