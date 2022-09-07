Former RSA chief Scott Egan appointed CEO at SiriusPoint

His departure from RSA was announced in December last year with Ken Norgrove succeeding him.

Egan served on the board of RSA Group for six years, initially as chief financial officer and latterly as CEO of its UK and International business.

He had been appointed to the UK CEO role at RSA in February 2019 and oversaw a turnaround plan for the company and was in the post during the takeover by Intact Financial Corporation.

During his career he has held senior positions at a number of companies