People Moves: 11-15 July 2022
Featuring: RSA, LV, Renovation Underwriting, AonRSA adds to SME team
RSA has hired Jonathan Smith as SME pricing director. He will be based in London and will be responsible for the commercial pricing of all SME products. He will report to Rob Flynn, managing director, SME at RSA.
Smith has over 20 years of industry experience. He started his career at Aviva, before joining Direct Line Group where he served as head of motor pricing and head of telematics pricing. He joins RSA from
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Video Q&A: Achieving quality in the marine space
- Zego confirms redundancies
- Sabre warns of surging claims costs as motor GWP and profit drops
- Opinion: Unpicking the regulator’s ‘Dear CEO’ letters
- Insurtech app Honcho shuts up shop
- Roundtable: How can brokers blossom in the ever-evolving EV market?
- WTW warns of accelerating motor claims inflation