People Moves: 11-15 July 2022

RSA adds to SME team

RSA has hired Jonathan Smith as SME pricing director. He will be based in London and will be responsible for the commercial pricing of all SME products. He will report to Rob Flynn, managing director, SME at RSA.

Smith has over 20 years of industry experience. He started his career at Aviva, before joining Direct Line Group where he served as head of motor pricing and head of telematics pricing. He joins RSA from