CII seeks rising stars of insurance

The 2022 to 2023 class will be made up of 40 promising professionals split into four groups - claims, underwriting, broking and the London Market.

Jonathan Clark, interim CEO of the CII, said: “The Great Resignation is underway and to attract and retain talent the profession needs to offer individuals clear responsibilities and opportunities to learn and grow. Talented individuals expect their personal sense of purpose to align with that of their organisation and the profession they belong to.