People Moves: 6 - 10 June 2022

Featuring: Beazley, Bridge Insurance, WTW, Financial Ombudsman Service, Pen Underwriting, Gallagher Beazley makes senior changes to its international management liability team Beazley makes senior changes to its international management liability team Beazley’s focus group leader international management liability, speciality risk, Catherina MacCabe is set to retire, the insurer has confirmed. Oliver Wheeler will succeed her as focus group leader from 1 July. Emma Periera has also been promoted to product leader. MacCabe has led the IML team at Beazley for over five

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]