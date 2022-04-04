Aviva takes Charlotte Jones from RSA as CFO

Aviva has recruited Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer and executive director with effect from 5 September.

Jones joins from RSA where she held the same role as well as being interim CEO of its UK and international business during the period between the departure of Scott Egan last December and the arrival of Ken Norgrove in January.

Prior to joining RSA in 2019 Jones worked at Jupiter Fund Management as CFO and before that was head of group finance at Credit Suisse Group and deputy