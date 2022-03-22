CII teams up with Coventry University for MBA
Insurance professionals who have achieved the Chartered Insurance Institute’s advanced diploma in insurance can now be fast tracked on Coventry University’s master’s degree in business administration, the CII has confirmed.
The professional body explained that to achieve the MBA students must complete three units examining leadership and management, global marketing and applied projects.
It detailed that in recognition of the skills and knowledge already assessed by the diploma, students who
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]