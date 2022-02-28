Twining exits Kingsbridge

Kingsbridge Group, which provides insurance services to skilled contractors, freelancers and the recruitment industry, has appointed Paul Havenhand as CEO.

According to his LinkedIn page former CEO, James Twining, is now CEO of IFA Wren Sterling.

Havenhand previously served as managing director of Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance.

In addition to leading Kingsbridge and Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance, Havenhand, will also head up insurtech Dinghy UK, which was acquired by Kingsbridge in 2019