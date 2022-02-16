Primo managing director Robin Foster-Taylor passes away
Primo chairman John Carrier said: “It is with great sadness that Primo Plc announces the death of Robin Foster-Taylor.
“He had been fighting the effects of a brain tumour for the last six months and passed away peacefully at his home on the 29th of January. Robin built Primo, from a one man operation, into the substantial company it is today. Those 30 years have passed far too quickly. He will be sorely missed in the office and by all of those who knew him.
“Robin was a fit energetic person
