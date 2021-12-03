Insurance Age

E-Zee appoints Joe Sultana to board

Joe Sultana
Strategic insurance consultant, E-Zee Insurance Solutions announced appointment of Joe Sultana as director and shareholder, Insurance Age can reveal

Sultana was previously chief operating officer for Applied Systems Europe and was responsible for overseeing customer experience, delivery and operational functions. Prior to taking the COO post, he was managing director of Applied Systems UK business.

Sultana also worked as operations direction for broker Moorhouse Group between 2008 and 2011.

E

