E-Zee appoints Joe Sultana to board

Strategic insurance consultant, E-Zee Insurance Solutions announced appointment of Joe Sultana as director and shareholder, Insurance Age can reveal Sultana was previously chief operating officer for Applied Systems Europe and was responsible for overseeing customer experience, delivery and operational functions. Prior to taking the COO post, he was managing director of Applied Systems UK business. Sultana also worked as operations direction for broker Moorhouse Group between 2008 and 2011. E

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]