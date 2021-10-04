Insurance Age

People Moves: 4-8 October 2021

changing-people
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Agria Pet Insurance, Direct Line Group, MS Amlin, Chaucer

Agria Pet Insurance names MD
Agria Pet Insurance has appointed Vicki Wentworth as its new managing director.

Wentworth succeeds Simon Wheeler and has previously worked within the financial services industry with senior roles at Aviva, LV=, and Wesleyan Assurance. Prior to this, she had a career in the military, which culminated with her as a Squadron Commander, working in Iraq undertaking casualty evacuation on the frontline

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz
  3. Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand
  4. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  5. Sian Fisher steps down as CII CEO
  6. Allianz offers free legal helpline to independent brokers
  7. GRP completes deal for WTW's Northern Ireland business

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: