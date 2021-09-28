Insurance Age

Pool Re's Julian Enoizi named president of the Insurance Institute of London

Pool Re chief executive officer Julian Enoizi has been elected president of the Insurance Institute of London, succeeding AIG CEO Anthony Baldwin.

Additionally, Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland and UK country corporate officer of Marsh McLennan has been elected deputy president.

As Pool Re CEO, Enoizi has presided over the repositioning of the organisation including the renegotiation of Pool Re’s relationship with HM Treasury and the introduction of a more sophisticated underwriting

