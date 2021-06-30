Peter Blanc named as next CII president

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc as its president for 2022.

The organisation stated that Blanc will work closely with current CII president and chief executive officer of Aon UK, Julie Page, before taking over as president and chair of the President’s Forum on 1 January 2022.

In addition to leading Aston Lark, Blanc is also non-executive chairman of Hastings Insurance Services. Up until recently, he served as chairman of the Large Brokers’