Insurance Age

Post Brexit dispatches - What have we learnt so far?

Howard Jones
  • Howard Jones
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Some four months after the end of the Brexit transition period, now seems like a sensible time to take stock of how the UK insurance community has responded to our departure from the EU.

Perhaps the first thing to note – and a point that is often overlooked amid the challenges that Brexit has created in our sector – is that the UK’s regulatory approach in the post Brexit environment has been practical and commercially minded. It has allowed EU companies with existing insurance passport

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. FCA spent nearly £4m on dual pricing market study
  2. Dave Clapp takes over as MVP and Ataraxia CEO
  3. Profile: Motoring along
  4. People moves: 4 - 7 May 2021
  5. Biba questions need for flexible working charter for brokers
  6. Broking success: Driving forward
  7. Marshmallow denies stealing trade secrets

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: