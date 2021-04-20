People Moves: 19 - 23 April 2021
Featuring: Jensten Group, Financial Conduct Authority, Kingfisher, Premier Choice Healthcare, Reis Motorsport, Arch Insurance, Open GI
Jensten appoints BDM
Jensten Group has appointed Dean King as business development manager - South, South East and London for Policyfast, City Underwriters and Senior Wright.
He was previously with Unicorn Commercial and will be joining the Jensten wholesale business development team.
King brings more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry in both
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Atlanta snaps up Be Wiser
- Kingfisher confirms Fresh brands-sale to Right Choice
- MacBeth buys Buckinghamshire broker
- Video: Risk Insights - understanding the interconnected risk landscape
- Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group
- Momentum turnover rises to £7.8m in 2020
- Kingfisher tipped to sell Fresh brands to Right Choice amid court battle