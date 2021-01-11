People Moves: 11 - 15 January 2021

Featuring: Global Risk Partners, Ceta Insurance, Oxford Insurance Brokers, Ballantyne Brokers

GRP appoints new OpCo board member

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has appointed Jane Dale as non-executive director and chair of the governance and audit committee of the Board of GRP’s Operating Company (Global Risk Partners Ltd).

Dale took up her new role at the beginning of January. GRP detailed that her arrival marks the second non-executive director hire for the business in as many months, following