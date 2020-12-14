Hiscox confirms CFO

Hiscox has – subject to regulatory approval – appointed Tom Shewry as CFO for its UK business and Hiscox Insurance Company.

Shewry has spent over 20 years in general insurance working in a variety of commercial roles. He joined Hiscox in 2018 as director of group finance where he led the development of the group finance function, establishing new processes and capabilities before becoming CFO for Hiscox UK on an interim basis in September this year.

He reports to Hiscox UK CEO Bob Thaker.

