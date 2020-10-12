Simon Cooter joins Modus
Niche property insurance provider Modus has announced the appointment of non-executive chairman, Simon Cooter, subject to FCA approval.
Cooter’s most recent executive position was as commercial lines & HNW director at Covéa Insurance.
He left the insurer in 2019 and was replaced by Carolyn Callan.
Established in 2015, digital-first MGA Modus was acquired by OneAdvent in 2020.
Distribution
According to the MGA, Cooter will bring his knowledge of the broker distribution channel and e-trading
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: Inside Markerstudy's Co-op deal
- Video: Broker service amid Covid-19
- ICO confirms investigation into Ardonagh cyber incident
- Aon's Julie Page named as new CII president
- Blog: The claims lessons to learn from Covid-19
- Blog: The post-Covid landscape for broking? It’s too early to tell
- Video: Lorega addresses Covid-19 response