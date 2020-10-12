Simon Cooter joins Modus

Niche property insurance provider Modus has announced the appointment of non-executive chairman, Simon Cooter, subject to FCA approval.

Cooter’s most recent executive position was as commercial lines & HNW director at Covéa Insurance.

He left the insurer in 2019 and was replaced by Carolyn Callan.

Established in 2015, digital-first MGA Modus was acquired by OneAdvent in 2020.

Distribution

According to the MGA, Cooter will bring his knowledge of the broker distribution channel and e-trading