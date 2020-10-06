Covéa promotes James Gearey to personal lines head
Covéa Insurance has appointed James Gearey to the position of managing director, Personal Lines & Protection.
The insurer detailed that, in his new role, Gearey will be accountable for all the company’s consumer-focused products, including Motor, Home, Pet, Income Protection, Personal Accident and Life insurance. In addition, he will continue to lead the expansion of the company’s distribution strategy, with a specific focus on building new partnerships in the FinTech and Affinity markets.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
- Peach PI launches for broker market
- Opinion: Vizion's John Sims on reforming the motor market
- GRP-hub Birrell Group buys commercial broker
- Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn
- Blog: The digital path forward and planning for the new normal
- Brokers on alert as FCA puts client money under the microscope