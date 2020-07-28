LV puts 600 roles at risk of redundancy

The cull follows the acquisition of Legal & General as the personal lines insurer seeks to integrate the businesses and streamline its claims function.

LV General Insurance has today announced proposals to reshape its business over the next 2.5 years to enable it to operate more efficiently.

Following the acquisition of the general insurance business from L&G in January 2020, it’s proposed that this part of the business will now be fully integrated into LV GI.

At the same time, changes to the existing claims function in LV GI are being proposed to ensure there is a greater focus on customer service and technical capabilities.

It is expected that the office space in Ipswich where employees from Claims work will be reduced.

Phased

These changes will take place over the next 2.5 years and it’s expected that around 600 of the 4,300 roles in LV GI could be impacted and any redundancies will be phased over this time period.

LV stated that employees have been made aware of these changes today and where possible redundancies will be minimised by finding suitable redeployment opportunities and through natural attrition.

Commenting on the news, Steve Treloar, CEO of LV General Insurance, said: “It’s never easy making these decisions and we understand that the changes we’re proposing will be difficult for some, which is why we’re working extremely closely with our people to make sure they get all the support they need. It’s also important to reiterate that these changes will take place over the next 2.5 years and we’re hoping to minimise redundancies.



“However, while this news is undoubtedly difficult for some, we’re making these changes because we recognise that in order for us to thrive as a business in future we need to be set up in the best possible way and in making these changes we can ensure we achieve that.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.