LV puts 600 roles at risk of redundancy
The cull follows the acquisition of Legal & General as the personal lines insurer seeks to integrate the businesses and streamline its claims function.
LV General Insurance has today announced proposals to reshape its business over the next 2.5 years to enable it to operate more efficiently.
Following the acquisition of the general insurance business from L&G in January 2020, it’s proposed that this part of the business will now be fully integrated into LV GI.
At the same time, changes to the existing claims function in LV GI are being proposed to ensure there is a greater focus on customer service and technical capabilities.
It is expected that the office space in Ipswich where employees from Claims work will be reduced.
Phased
These changes will take place over the next 2.5 years and it’s expected that around 600 of the 4,300 roles in LV GI could be impacted and any redundancies will be phased over this time period.
LV stated that employees have been made aware of these changes today and where possible redundancies will be minimised by finding suitable redeployment opportunities and through natural attrition.
Commenting on the news, Steve Treloar, CEO of LV General Insurance, said: “It’s never easy making these decisions and we understand that the changes we’re proposing will be difficult for some, which is why we’re working extremely closely with our people to make sure they get all the support they need. It’s also important to reiterate that these changes will take place over the next 2.5 years and we’re hoping to minimise redundancies.
“However, while this news is undoubtedly difficult for some, we’re making these changes because we recognise that in order for us to thrive as a business in future we need to be set up in the best possible way and in making these changes we can ensure we achieve that.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Marsh Commercial offers cashback to former personal lines customers
- QC calls on court to treat insurers fairly
- RSA QC lambasts ‘clear misuse’ of the word ‘peril’ by action group
- Covid-19: FCA seeks to extend measures to help insurance customers who are struggling financially
- Axa XL reshuffles UK & Lloyd's leadership team
- MGAs failing to deliver on data
- Hiscox blasted by QC over policy interpretation