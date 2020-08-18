Insurance Age

UK Broker Awards: Meet the Shortlist - Young Broker of the Year

trophy
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Angus Carnegie-Brown – McGill & Partners
Since starting his career in insurance in 2013 Angus has focussed on handling and servicing heavy industry, energy and property accounts, with a particular focus on power generation and utilities, acquiring a broad range of knowledge of conventional and renewable power technologies across the world. He joined McGill & Partners early on and took it upon himself to help in a variety of areas as the business has grown. He worked on early projects, including

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Podcast

Most read

  1. Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
  2. GRP reveals management changes
  3. Q&A with Aviva's Phil Bayles
  4. Aviva reveals 14% GWP rise across digital platforms during lockdown
  5. UK Broker Awards - Meet the Shortlist - Diversity & Inclusion Award
  6. Blog: Real-time data helps brokers get on the front foot in flash floods
  7. Manchester broker launches new arm to fill gap for regional PI and D&O risks

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: