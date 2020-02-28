Market moves: Next steps

If January was a busy month of recruitment at brokers, then the same was certainly true for the rest of the market in February.

The month saw several senior moves at insurers. Greg Hendrick was replaced as Axa XL CEO by Scott Gunter; Covéa announced two additions to its executive team; Andrew Kudera became executive vice president at Aspen; and MS Amlin followed its reorganisation with four new heads of specialty.

The landscape was similarly active at trade bodies and software providers. Following his departure from Jensten Group (formerly Coversure), Andy Fairchild was appointed CEO of Applied Systems Europe. John Price left as COO of SchemeServe with immediate effect. At the Managing General Agents’ Association, managing director Peter Staddon signalled his intention to retire after more than six years in the role.

Gallagher and its MGA business Pen Underwriting also undertook major internal reshuffling in February. The changes were kick-started by John Thompson, CEO of Gallagher UK Specialty, taking up the newly-created role of head of business development. Jonathan Turner has moved from CEO of Pen Underwriting to fill the vacancy, being replaced by Tom Downey.

Brokers

Integro Insurance Brokers announced that Steven Beard stepped down as CEO of subsidiary RFIB, effective immediately. Integro is set to integrate RFIB with Tysers within the year. Following Beard’s departure, an interim management committee has been formed to lead the business until the integration has been completed.

Insurers and MGA s

Axa XL CEO Greg Hendrick stepped down with immediate effect to pursue opportunities outside the group. Scott Gunter, formerly senior vice president of Chubb Group and president of Chubb’s North America commercial division, was appointed to fill the role.

Karen Beales was appointed managing director of Financial & Legal Insurance Company (FLI), a specialist legal expenses insurer. FLI is part of the Drive Further Collective, which describes itself as an independent collective of companies and also includes MSL, MSL Vehicle Solution, Dualdrive, Supportis and Opsium. Beales will report to Drive Further Collective chief executive Nick Garner.

Covéa Insurance revealed two promotions to its executive team: Lisa Meigh as people director and Graeme Howard as chief technology & information officer. Both will report to Covéa Insurance COO Adrian Furness. The insurer said the appointments would enhance the team’s capabilities and focus on people and technology.

MS Amlin appointed four senior leaders within the specialty business: John Roberts-West as head of property, Laurence Humberstone as head of marine, Jason Herriott as head of crisis management, and Julian Samuel as head of natural resources. All four will report to Mark Clements and Andrew Wright, co-chief underwriting officers of MS Amlin Underwriting. The insurer is yet to hire a head of casualty following its recent reorganisation.

At Aspen Insurance Holdings, Andrew Kudera became executive vice-president and group chief actuary. Paul Frydas, who was previously group chief actuary, will assume the new role of chief analytics officer and will lead strategic pricing, aggregation management and modelling.

Jo Whyman joined Ecclesiastical Insurance as risk management director. He takes over from Mark Matthews, who retired last year. Whyman was most recently at Zurich, where he worked for more than 25 years in various roles.

Market focus: Gallagher and Pen Underwriting Jonathan Turner (right) has been appointed CEO of Gallagher UK Specialty, as current CEO John Thompson moves to the newly created role of head of business development. The broker said Thompson will focus on talent acquisition, M&A pipeline opportunities, product development and relationships with carriers and wholesale and third-party partners. Malcolm Payton has joined the London-based division as managing director. He will lead its newly combined property, casualty and special risks businesses. Turner’s previous role as CEO of Pen Underwriting will be filled by Tom Downey, who has been chief underwriting officer for the division since 2017. Jennifer Martin, managing director of international & financial lines, will succeed Downey as chief underwriting officer. Upon regulatory approval, Martin will also join the Pen Board. In addition, Adrian Scott, currently head of cyber liability, will take up Martin’s role. The promotion also sees Scott become a member of Pen’s executive team.

Others

The Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) confirmed that managing director Peter Staddon will retire at the end of June 2020. Staddon has filled the role since its creation in 2013. The organisation has begun the process of finding a replacement.

The MGAA also announced its new Board, following recent elections ratified at its annual general meeting. Chris Harman of Resolution Underwriting Partnership and Lyndsey Thompson of Incorporated Insurance Group have been newly elected to the board. They join Charles Manchester of Manchester Underwriting Management, Jonathan Skinner of Pen Underwriting, Marco Del Carlo of MGA Union, and Jeff Turner of Miramar Underwriting as representatives from MGAA full members.

It was announced that Aston Scott founder Andrew Scott has invested in Broker Insights and was appointed as an adviser to the board. Broker Insights was launched in October 2018 by ex-Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond alongside Iain Crole, formerly head of broker sales for the UK at the insurer. Broker Insights claims to support more than 200 broker offices.

Applied Systems appointed former Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild as CEO of Applied Systems Europe, a newly created role at the software house. Fairchild recently left Jensten Group, formerly Coversure, where he had been retail managing director since June 2019.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has joined the Board of the Employers’ Liability Tracing Office (Elto). Elto helps those who have suffered injury or disease in the workplace to identify the relevant insurer.

SchemeServe announced the departure of John Price as chief operating officer. According to the software provider, Price left for personal reasons and to pursue new career challenges within the industry. SchemeServe is actively recruiting for a new COO as well as a number of additional roles. CEO Adam Bishop, together with the management team, will take up Price’s role in the interim.