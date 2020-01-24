Andy Fairchild leaves Jensten Group
The former Broker Network CEO joined Jensten (formerly Coversure) in July last year.
Andy Fairchild has left Jensten Group, which recently rebranded from Coversure, to take up a new opportunity, Insurance Age can reveal.
Fairchild joined Jensten Group in July last year as retail MD and was tasked with broadening the organisation’s retail strategy, looking at both organic growth and growth through acquisitions.
Prior to Jensten Group, he was Broker Network CEO. He left the network in 2018 after five years in the role.
Bob Darling, group CEO for Jensten Group, commented: “Andy Fairchild has ceased in his role as MD of the retail side of Jensten, having received an offer that, for professional and personal reasons, he felt was too good to pass up. We wish him all the very best for the future.”
Retail and wholesale
In the interim, Darling is set to take a more active role in the retail space, with Jensten Group chairman Tim Wright extending his remit to include an executive role. The wholesale business remains unaffected.
Jensten Group comprises of online wholesaler Policyfast, specialist insurance underwriter City Underwriters and franchise operation Coversure.
The business rebranded from Coversure Insurance Services Group in February 2019. The company was bought out in an MBO in 2018 led by CEO Bob Darling and the management team and was backed by private equity firm Livingbridge in May last year.
Following the MBO, Darling told Insurance Age that the firm would focus on supporting its franchise holders in making acquisitions.
