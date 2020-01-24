FCA appoints interim CEO
Current incumbent Andrew Bailey joins the Bank of England as governor on 16 March.
HM Treasury, following advice of the Board of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has appointed Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive.
Woolard will take on the chief executive role following Andrew Bailey’s departure to become governor of the Bank of England.
Woolard is currently the FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition and an executive member of the FCA’s Board.
Ambition
Charles Randell, the FCA’s chair, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Chris in his interim chief executive role. I’m confident that he and executive committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey.”
Woolard commented: “I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to take on this role. We have a huge job to do and I’m looking forward to working with the Board and colleagues across the FCA as we continue to deliver the FCA’s mission.”
It was revealed that Bailey was leaving the FCA at the end of 2019 to replace Mark Carney at the Bank of England.
He has been CEO since July 2016.
HM Treasury will be running an open competition for the permanent chief executive role and further details will be announced in due course.
