Chris Dobson outlines future plans as he exits Ageas

He reflects on 40 years in insurance ahead of his retirement as the insurer considers future of broker distribution director role.

Chris Dobson, broker distribution director at Ageas, is set to retire at the end of 2019 after 40 years in the insurance sector.

He has been with Ageas since February 2004 and prior to that was with RSA.

Dobson spoke to Insurance Age and explained that, at this stage, Ageas is currently considering whether or not to keep the broker distribution director position following his exit.

Restructure

Ageas has recently undergone a significant restructure which saw it move to a centralised functional structure working across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer.

At the same time UK CEO of insurance Francois Xavier-Boisseau retired and Ant Middle took up the chief customer officer role and picked up the broking part of that.

Dobson commented: “We’ve been going through a process since the start of the year. Ant Middle picked up broking and I stayed to help with that.

“Now we’re discussing about whether to replace the role. We need to understand if it’s necessary, what it should look like and see if there is a better way. That’s what we are finalising.”

The business is expecting to make an announcement about this by 31 October this year.

Dobson also discussed how the insurance market had developed.

He suggested the biggest change he had seen in the broker space in recent years has been the accelerating broker consolidation.

“It’s always been there but it has been very busy.

“We always expect it but the big powerhouses have been flexing their muscles and looking to identify where they can add value and increase scale. We’ve seen good examples of that and acquisitions of quite some size.”

Deals

He also said that the smaller, more provincial broker deals were more interesting.

“We’ve seen them recognising what their future is. And if that is that they want to sell it’s a good solution but we are also see the smaller to medium brokers thinking about how they can grow and increase scale. We’ve see acquisitions and brokers looking at parts of their business where they are having to diversify.”

Dobson also remarked that the impact of direct writers and technology had caused changes to personal lines.

He commented: “Brokers in the space have to do their absolute best just to stand still.”

But technology brings opportunity as well as challenge.

Dobson remarked: “The challenges can be how the customers want to use tech but it can also be used to help with data analysis and pricing.”

On the topic of insurer challenges Dobson flagged private car as an issue in personal lines.

He said that the private car world with the level of pricing sophistication, data analysis and servicing meant that ensuring a competitive long term and sustainable proposition was the main obstacle.

He remarked that Ageas was heavily reliant on the brokers it works with. “We need them to be successful for us to be successful.

“We have to understand the needs of the brokers we deal with.”

Commercial

In commercial the commoditisation of micro SME is changing the market but is yet to be threatened by direct writers.

“For us we need to understand how the commercial world is changing. There is the digital micro SME segment, corporate mid-market, then very large global commercial business.

“Concentrating on the first two; in micro-SME there is a move towards more digital trading which has seen steady development, investment and growth. When it comes to mid-market it is driven by product range.”

A key progression is the move towards brokers focusing on niches in both personal and commercial lines.

“Brokers are trying to find something a little bit different where they can carve out a segment of the market where they can offer expertise and knowledge.

“Brokers have diversified for years,” he noted.

Reflecting on his own achievements Dobson said he was proud to have always been in a distribution role.

“It’s a personal achievement. There are people I deal with today and they are the same people I dealt with 35 years ago. The longevity is frightening. But they are friends now but it doesn’t mean I have to say ‘yes’ to them. In this industry it isn’t something we should lose sight of.”

Highlights

Career wise the highlight was joining Fortis as a director and seeing Ageas-Fortis develop to what it is today.

In terms of his next steps Dobson is focused on his daughter’s wedding. He’s clear that he wants to retire and has no immediate plans for consultancy or NED roles.

Instead he is looking forward to doing some travelling with his wife in the Far East and has a place in Florida where he would like to spend more time.

However he added: “If I feel I still have something to offer and feel there are people out there that think they can use my knowledge or I think I can add value then I might start thinking about it. But the priority is to stop and enjoy the first six months of next year.”

