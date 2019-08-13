PIB sets sights on long term investment deal

The recently re-financed business is aiming to find a longer-term backer in 2021.

Brendan McManus, PIB chief executive officer, has revealed that PIB’s current deal with private equity backer The Carlyle Group is due to finish around 2021 and the broker is already seeking fresh longer-term investment.

However, he pledged not to sell PIB, which has been backed by Carlyle since it began, to a strategic broker.

McManus told Insurance Age: “Carlyle have been with us three years and been fantastic people. We know as they get to five years they get itchy feet. We spend a lot of time now working on who our next investor will be.

In June this year Insurance Age, revealed that PIB had completed a $200m debt refinancing. The refinancing was led by KKR & Co and Apollo and the other lenders are Bain Capital, Bridgepoint Credit, Butterfield Bank and RBS NatWest. The deal did not affect its relationship with Carlyle Group.

Strategy

He continued: “We’ve decided with our team that we will refinance in most likely the middle of 2021. Carlyle will exit but we won’t sell to a strategic trade investor. It’s important because, when people come here from a bigger broker, they know they won’t be sold back to them in two years’ time.”

The CEO commented: “It is also important for the vendors who sell to us. They don’t want to be sold to a strategic broker and they know our strategy is not to do that.”

The business has a plan to secure longer-tail investment of ten years or more and McManus flagged pension funds and sovereign funds as examples of investment organisations with a longer term view.

“We have lots of suitors,” he added.

Chief finance officer Ryan Brown commented: “We talk about financial investors and traditional private equity offers three to five years. Our ideal is finding a long term investor with a ten year plan. You can make different investment decisions rather than thinking about the next exit. We want to find the right investor with the right social mechanic.”

More details on PIB’s future and the aims of McManus and Brown will be revealed in a profile in the September edition of Insurance Age.

Acquisitions

Most recently, the acquisitive business purchased the Cobra Group of companies including its network.

In the interview, McManus and Brown detail how a network fits into the PIB proposition.

In 2018, the organisation’s analysis of its results showed it spent around £50m on buying companies. The business also expanded into Ireland with the acquisition of Optis Insurance.

In January this year, it also merged all of its underwriting offerings into Q Underwriting, bringing aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services under a shared Toba.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.