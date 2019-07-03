In person: MGAM founder and CEO Jason Anthony

From a close call with a Kray twin to setting up Oxygen, Jason Anthony explains how his career has led him to founding MGA MGAM

A desire for excitement characterises MGAM-founder, Jason Anthony’s journey through the world of insurance.

He began his career after running away from life in Shropshire to get amongst the bright lights of London.

“Have you ever been to Shropshire,” he asks.

“I ran away because we lived in Shrewsbury and it was boring. I’d had enough.”

Anthony is best known for founding Oxygen, the MGA where Niall [then Nigel] Barton and the CII’s CEO Sian Fisher also made their names. Oxygen sold its underwriting arm to Arthur J Gallagher in 2008. The move also saw three of its founders move to the international broker – but more of that later…

Perhaps excitement seems to follow him around? The first anecdote he tells upon beginning the interview has nothing to do with insurance and everything to do with the criminal underworld.

As he comments on the interviewer’s shorthand Anthony reveals that his brother used to be a sub on the Evening Standard, something which led him to interview many interesting and famous people. One of those people was the notorious gangster, Reggie Kray.

Anthony recalls: “He was a category A prisoner at the time so was very hard to get in front of but because of the interview we used to get a Christmas card every year from him.”

One day a colleague said he got me an interview with a syndicate at Lloyds. It was Syndicate 15 which is now Chaucer… I actually took a pay cut to go there because it was Lloyd’s and just a more exciting place to be!

One year when Anthony was around 18 or 19 and the family were staying in London a friend of Kray’s escaped from prison.

He explains: “We were on a list of Reggie’s associates so the Police got in touch and told us to inform them if we heard anything.

“One night we got a phone call and a man grunted; ‘hello’, down the line. I didn’t ask his name because I was working on the basis that, if I did that, we couldn’t get in trouble. But we knew it was him so we just said we were out!”

He adds: “We didn’t want to end up being part of a sting.”

This didn’t put him off a full-time move to London and, once he escaped Shropshire, he went straight to a recruiter in the City who found him a role in the claims department at QBE.

“I started off doing claims and photocopying. One day a colleague said he got me an interview with a syndicate at Lloyds. It was Syndicate 15 which is now Chaucer.

“I did the interview and got the job to assist Steve Mitchell who was an assistant underwriter. He wrote North American property which was a departure.

“I actually took a pay cut to go there because it was Lloyd’s and just a more exciting place to be!”