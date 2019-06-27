Richard Watson to retire after 33 years at Hiscox

He will continue to serve the company as an advisor after stepping down on 31 December, as Hiscox says the search for his replacement has begun.

Richard Watson has announced he will retire from his role as chief underwriting officer at Hiscox on 31 December 2019.

The provider noted that the search for his replacement has begun, adding that both internal and external candidates will be considered.

Watson has been with Hiscox for 33 years and during his time at the company, he also worked as CEO of Hiscox Global Markets and CEO of Hiscox USA. In addition, Watson has spent five years as a Hiscox board member.

Hiscox stated that he will also step down from the company’s board on 31 December 2019.

Following his retirement, Watson will continue to serve the company as an advisor and as a member of subsidiary boards.

Bronek Masojada, group chief executive, commented: “Richard’s instinct, determination and straightforward approach epitomises the underwriting culture that lies at the heart of Hiscox.

“He has steered us through a period of profound change in the rating environment and developed a first class underwriting function in the Group.”

He continued: “Richard’s occasionally gritty contributions to our strategic conversations made us address issues we might otherwise have preferred to overlook. He has served with distinction and can be extremely proud of his contribution and legacy.”

Watson added: “After 33 years I feel the time is right for me to retire. I am extremely proud of the business we have built and the talented team I leave behind.”

“I look forward to serving Hiscox in a more non-executive role, and I will continue to take a keen interest as a shareholder,” he concluded.

