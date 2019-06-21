Market moves: Change is in the air

It has been another month of change at insurers and MGAs, with few brokers reporting shifts in personnel

RSA underwent a raft of management changes with the departure of David Coughlan, Darren McKenzie, and Matt Hotson, part of a wider reshuffle. Kay Martin will join the business as UK personal lines managing director, leaving her role at Ardonagh. Additionally, Louisa Leonard and Galvin Wilkinson will move from RSA’s Canadian and Irish offices to join the UK business.

On the broking side, Lockton announced key hires in Birmingham and Manchester. Jane Baron and Richard Barraclough will be joining these offices respectively.

There has also been movement in the appointment of non-executive directors. Martyn Holman joins Eldon Insurance, Lloyd Hanks rejoins Apricot Insurance, and Chris Guillaume elected to stay at Open GI as a non-executive director after stepping down as CEO.

Elsewhere, Mark Cliff has been appointed non-executive director at PremFina, leaving Brightside Group after four years.

Finally, as part of its 2019 conference in Manchester, Biba announced Jonathan Evans as its new chairman, following the end of Lord Hunt of Wirral’s term in December 2019.

Lockton has announced two hires at its regional offices. Jane Baron joins Lockton Birmingham as head of office and Richard Barraclough joins Lockton Manchester as head of corporate. Baron previously worked in client management at Marsh and Willis Towers Watson. Barraclough was most recently managing director of Gallagher in Yorkshire. The appointments form part of Lockton’s strategy of growing its local and national customer bases.

At Eldon Insurance, Martyn Holman has joined as a non-executive director and Sir Mark Boleat has arrived as chairman. Holman has also taken on board roles at PremFina, Open GI and National Salvage recently. Sir Mark will oversee the Eldon Insurance board in his position as chairman. Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Esure has hired David McMillan as CEO. The CEO position was last filled permanently by Stuart Vann, who left the company in January 2018. In the meantime, CFO Darren Ogden has been acting as CEO in an interim capacity. McMillan joins Esure from QBE, where he was group COO. Esure expects McMillan to start as CEO in August.

Legal & General has selected Darren Prior as its new head of broker. This internal promotion follows Prior’s work as insurance account manager since joining the company in 2016. Prior has previously held roles at Norwich Union, Aviva and Marketstudy Group. L&G has been looking to sell its general insurance business since late 2018.

Lloyd Hanks has rejoined Apricot Insurance as non-executive director after leaving the Northern Ireland-based firm in 2013. Hanks helped found Apricot in 2011. Since leaving the firm, he has worked as distribution director at Temp Cover, as well as holding a non-executive director role at iSmart Finance. Day-to-day business at Apricot is overseen by operations manager Stephen McCann.

Market focus RSA There have been a number of key exits and arrivals at RSA as CEO Scott Egan reshuffles management. The departures include UK personal lines managing director David Coughlan, COO for UK & International (UK&I) Darren McKenzie, and CFO UK&I Matt Hotson. Coughlan will be replaced by Kay Martin in July. Martin joins the provider from Ardonagh, where she worked as CEO of retail and niche distribution. Scott Egan, who became CEO of RSA UK&I in February, said: “Kay has impressive credentials for the role and will bring both energy and expertise to RSA”. Louisa Leonard will take over the COO UK&I role from McKenzie. Leonard was previously COO of RSA’s Johnson and Lifestyle business in Canada. The CFO UK&I vacancy caused by Hotson’s departure will be filled by Galvin Wilkinson, currently the CFO for RSA’s Irish operations. The company also announced that its group CIO, David Germain, will expand his responsibilities to cover the UK&I business. Egan continued: “I am also pleased to welcome Louisa, Gavin and David Germain to the UK&I business. “I thank David, Matt and Darren for the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time with the organisation, and wish them the best for the future.”

Chris Guillaume has announced he will step down as CEO of Open GI. He will be replaced by Simon Badley in July, the current UK CEO at Iress. No fixed date has yet been chosen. Guillaume will remain at the company by taking on a non-executive director role. He has been at Open GI since 1999 and held various board positions before becoming CEO in 2009.

Biba has named its new chairman as Jonathan Evans. He will replace the outgoing chairman, Lord Hunt of Wirral, in January 2020. Lord Hunt’s tenure as chairman will end in December 2019. Evans has previously worked in politics, with over 20 years as a Conservative MP and MEP. During this time, he was an insurance minister and chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance. The announcement of his chairmanship was made at the 2019 Biba conference in Manchester.

Mark Cliff has changed his commitments as a non-executive director, leaving Brightside Group and joining PremFina. The move marks Cliff’s departure from Brightside since joining as executive chairman in May 2015. Before becoming a non-executive director at the company, he was CEO between September 2015 and July 2018, eventually being replaced by Brendan McCafferty.