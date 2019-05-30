Blog: Insurance industry needs to reassess its workplace strategy

Jennifer Townsend of Knight Frank argues that it's time for the insurance industry to put its people first.

In recent years, work styles and spaces have undergone a dramatic transformation. Emphasis has been placed on ensuring employees are engaged, with initiatives such as wellbeing, inclusivity and agile working becoming increasingly prominent. Initiatives such as these directly affect employee productivity.

The issue of employee productivity is sector agnostic and directly impacts a business’s bottom line. The insurance industry, like others, is directly affected by this.

In the insurance industry, staff typically account for as much as 55% of a company’s operating costs, meaning businesses should aim to curate environments that maximise employee productivity. Research has shown that organisations benefit from 26% higher revenue per employee when their workforce is highly engaged.

Output

To underscore the productivity problem facing the insurance industry, ONS data found that output per hour worked in the insurance sector was down 11% in the third quarter of 2018, compared with the same period a year earlier.

In our latest insurance report, we identified a profound connection between how office space is utilised from a configuration and service perspective and employee productivity levels. A combination of the right location, design, fit-out and amenities can better engage employees and therefore increase productivity. This is backed up by numerous studies, including a joint piece by Oxford Economics and Ricoh which suggests that the office environment impacts productivity and performance by up to 10%.

Workspaces that lack the correct services and a sense of place are negatively impacting productivity levels. This stems back to the global financial crisis, when businesses were under pressure to reduce property costs.

Environment

Given the huge financial pressures the insurance industry was facing, a common way to achieve cost savings was to reduce the square feet occupied per employee. This resulted in over-densification and poorly designed office layouts, often leading to noisy and crowded work environments, which are not conducive to productive working. Combined with under-investment into the employee experience (such as being unable to book meeting rooms or a lack of new technology), this had the knock-on effect of leaving employees demotivated, unable to focus and even unwell.

Less progressive property strategies are at odds with continuing operational progress. Both physical office spaces and the services offered are now out of sync with organisational structures, changes in working practices and the needs of today’s workforce.

To counteract this imbalance, the insurance industry must reassess its use of property, ensuring that the work environment makes employees happy, healthy and engaged and therefore more productive. This will be even more vital going forward as disruptive forces threaten margins and competitive advantage is gained from human skills like innovation, creativity and customer-centricity.

Spaces

To create productive workforces, the insurance industry must curate positive, well-supported work environments, essentially replicating a service-based model, by providing better amenities and creating office spaces that have a balance between collaborative and private space. This is especially important as the insurance industry faces increased competition from the tech sector, which is generating agile InsurTech businesses.

Admiral invests heavily in its staff and places emphasis on their wellbeing. Property is an important part of that strategy. At Admiral, they have found that employees react positively when based in a quality business environment. The company’s investment into their headquarters, Ty Admiral House, and the recent acquisition of Number 3 Capital Quarter are reflective of this. Recruiting and retaining best-in-class talent is critical to their business and considerable investment into the right accommodation is part of that.

The insurance sector must respond to the changing dynamics of office space and realise the value of a well-conceived real estate strategy. When done correctly, this can actively boost productivity and create more profitable businesses – which is of paramount importance in today’s competitive market.

Jennifer Townsend is an associate for occupier research at Knight Frank.