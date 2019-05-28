Direct Line founder Peter Wood sets sights on broker Pikl

The on-demand property broker, which focuses on the sharing economy, has raised £2.5m in a funding round led by Peter Wood and Esure.

Sharing economy insurance provider, Pikl, has raised £2.5m as part of a fund raise headed up by Esure and Direct Line founder Peter Wood.

The investment represents a minority stake in the Norwich-based business, which was set-up in 2016 by former Co-op and Gallagher head of pricing, Louise Birritteri.

Wood is chairman and a significant investor in both Esure Group and GoCo Group.

According to a statement from Pikl, Wood and Esure, backed by Bain Capital, are investing in Pikl alongside a number of other experienced insurance, banking and tech angels.

Wood said: “Pikl has an innovative proposition that will appeal to a fast-growing and under-served market, with significant potential for global expansion.

“Louise and her team have the experience and drive to fill this gap and I am delighted to support them on this journey.”

Scale

Louise Birritteri, CEO of Pikl, added: “We are thrilled to have Sir Peter Wood and Esure, backed by Bain Capital, together with an impressive group of angel investors backing us in this venture. Their support and experience will lend considerable strength to my team as we scale up.”

Bain Capital bought Esure for £1.2bn in August last year.

Pikl detailed that it has initially targeted the Airbnb market, developing products for sharing platforms, property managers and individuals – many of which it claims are market firsts – and are sold both wholesale to the insurance market and directly to customers.

An industry report published by the broker in March highlighted that the insurance needs of over one million short-term rental hosts are not being adequately accommodated by the UK’s major insurers.

The study found they are either being excluded from, compromised by or voided from their existing home insurance policies.

Birritteri explained: “By creating wholesale insurance products for brokers working alongside the insurance industry, Pikl is solving this problem for consumers.

“It means that the generation of Airbnb-ers can now get the best of both worlds – the best deals for both their standard and shared economy cover and, where they struggle to find cover, in Pikl they’ll have a brand that will accommodate them for both types of cover and will always have their best interests at heart.”

Pikl recently hosted an Insurance Age roundtable on the sharing economy which is set to be published in June.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.