Chris Guillaume to step down as CEO of Open GI

Guillaume will take a NED role on the company’s main board.

CEO of Open GI, Chris Guillaume is to exit the role and instead will take a non-executive position on the firm’s main board.

Simon Badley has been chosen as Guillaume’s replacement and Open GI stated that he will become CEO at some point this July but as yet there is no fixed date.

The new CEO joins the firm from a UK CEO position at Iress, he has also been CEO of Avelo which was bought by Iress in 2013.

Prior to Avelo Badley worked at Aviva, holding a number of senior leadership positions within sales, marketing and operations.

He commented on his new role: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Open GI in this exciting phase as we execute our strategic plans around the new Mobius propositions”.

Guillaume commented: “We have been fortunate to recruit such an experienced CEO as Simon and believe that he will make a significant and immediate impact on the industry. It has been a pleasure seeing Open GI change and grow over the years for the benefit of our customers and staff and I’m convinced Simon will continue that momentum.”

Guillaume has been at Open GI since 1999 and held various board positions until he became CEO of the firm in 2009, Insurance Age wrote a profile on him last year.

Open GI non-executive chairman, Tim Robinson, said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Chris for leading the business to the exceptionally strong position we find ourselves in today and for planning an orderly route to our next CEO. Simon is a proven, quality leader who has a wealth of experience to bring to our strategic ambitions as we embark on the next stage of the company’s growth.”

In February following the release of its company results, it was revealed that Open GI had a stable year in 2018.

There were also rumours that investor Montagu Private Equity, which invested in 2014, was looking to sell the software house with a deal predicted by the end of 2018. At the time it was reported there were at least five private equity businesses looking to bid for the tech provider.

Also in February QBE launched a business combined product on Open GI’s Powerplace SME and Mobius platforms.

