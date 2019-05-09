Market moves: ringing the changes

Insurers and MGAs have grabbed the most people moves headlines in the last month, with only a few brokers reporting high-profile changes

Covéa Insurance named Carolyn Callan as Simon Cooter’s successor in the commercial lines & HNW director post, while Aviva announced a number of senior management changes, including the departure of UK Insurance chief executive Andy Briggs.

In addition, Pen Underwriting promoted Nick Milton to a role focused on broker relationships, while Chubb named Sara Mitchell as its new division president for the UK and Ireland retail business and Ageas added two new non-executive directors to its board.

The broking side saw a few leavers with Phil Barton exiting Jelf (see box) and Stefan Puttnam departing from PIB and Lorica. However Alex Coleman has joined PIB/Lorica as operations director.

Meanwhile, Brightside Group appointed Richard Beaven as group chief operating officer.

Finally, Biba created the new position of head of general insurance and the FSCS named its new CEO while Martyn Holman joined PremFina’s advisory board.

Brokers

Brightside Group has added Richard Beaven as group chief operating officer. He began his new role on 15 April and will report to group CEO Brendan McCafferty. Beaven was previously distribution director of Swinton Group for three years, leaving in July 2018. During his career he has worked at a number of financial services firms including Lloyds Banking Group, Reuters, Bank of New York and Barclays.

Stefan Puttnam has decided to leave the joint managing director role at PIB Insurance Brokers and Lorica Insurance Brokers after less than six months. He left the broker at the end of March. Puttnam had been with Lorica, which was bought by PIB last year, since 2012 and has also worked at Jardine Lloyd Thompson. Former joint managing director for Lorica alongside Puttnam, Carlo Marelli, will now look after the combined Lorica and PIB businesses in Hemel Hempstead and London. In addition to Puttnam’s exit Alex Coleman has joined as operations director, leaving her post as retail product and proposition director at Towergate. She will manage the SBU/private client team based in Gloucester.

Insurers and MGAs

Covéa Insurance has promoted Carolyn Callan as commercial lines & HNW director, succeeding Simon Cooter. Callan also joins the insurer’s executive committee. She first started at Covéa in November 2017 as head of SME & schemes after working in Towergate’s SME and advisory broking operation. Prior to Towergate, Callan was director of commercial insurance at Swinton. Cooter has previously stated he is to leave Covéa in August 2019 to pursue other interests.

At Aviva, Andy Briggs has stepped down from the CEO UK Insurance role and resigned from the provider’s board. This follows the appointment of Maurice Tulloch as Aviva CEO in March. Briggs will remain with the insurer until 23 October 2019, but went on gardening leave on 30 April. He joined Aviva’s board in April 2015 to lead its UK Life business after the provider bought Friends Life where he was group CEO. Angela Darlington, currently group chief risk officer at Aviva, will take over as CEO of UK Insurance on an interim basis. She has been with the insurer since 2001.

In addition, Aviva announced it would also bring Patrick Dixneuf, who becomes CEO of Aviva’s European businesses and remains as CEO of Aviva France, and Colm Holmes, CEO of Aviva Canada and Global Corporate & Specialty, onto the leadership team. The provider explained that as a result of this it would not appoint a new CEO International, the role previously held by Maurice Tulloch.

Over at Pen Underwriting, Nick Milton has been promoted to head of UK sales and distribution. He will be responsible for the strategic expansion of the MGA’s broker relationships in the UK, as well as the day-to-day management of the national sales team. Prior to his promotion, Milton held a variety of senior roles at Pen, Fusion Underwriting Services and RSA. He first joined Pen in 2015 as regional director (Midlands and South West).

Ageas UK has hired Tara Waite (formerly Kneafsey) and Jeremy Haynes as non-executive directors on its board. Waite has held a number of senior roles at RSA during her career, including CEO of its business in Latvia and MD of RSA’s UK SME and delegated authority business. She left RSA to join Wonga Group as CEO in 2014. Haynes has also held senior positions at RSA and Zurich. He was most recently a partner in Deloitte UK.

At Chubb, Sara Mitchell has been promoted to division president for the UK and Ireland retail business. She joined the provider in 2011 and is currently head of its middle market division for the UK and Ireland. Mitchell will succeed David Robinson, who is taking a sabbatical. Chubb said she has served in a number of management roles on both consumer and commercial P&C businesses in the UK and Europe since joining the company. Before that she worked at RSA and Allianz.

Market focus: Jelf Phil Barton (pictured right) has left the chief executive officer post at Jelf. Barton was CEO of Jelf’s Insurance business between 2010 and 2015 and took over the CEO role after Marsh bought Jelf. He had previously been the broker’s head of compliance, group commercial director and group marketing director. Prior to joining Jelf in 2003, Barton worked for Axa and Prudential. Anthony Gruppo will take over as Jelf CEO and leader of Marsh’s wider UK & Ireland commercial and consumer client segment in May. Gruppo has most recently served as Northeast regional CEO of Marsh & McLennan Agency in the United States. He first joined the business in 2013 as CEO of its Southwest region and has also worked as president of broker USI’s Fort Lauderdale division and leader of its Southeast US employee benefits business. Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland, commented: “With his strong track record of delivering value to clients in our fast-growing US-based MMA business, I am excited to welcome Anthony to lead our UK commercial and consumer team. “His experience and dynamism will help us strengthen and enhance our offering throughout the Jelf network.”

Others

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has appointed Alastair Blundell, formerly head of distribution at Tokio Marine Kiln Group, to the newly created position of head of general insurance. The trade body explained that Blundell will be part of its policy team and have responsibility for management of general insurance policy work, representing and progressing issues to the Government and media, particularly Biba’s manifesto campaigns.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has announced that Caroline Rainbird will become its next chief executive officer. She will replace Mark Neale, who confirmed last year that he would be leaving on 3 May 2019 after nine years in the role. Rainbird takes over as CEO on 4 May 2019 for a period of three years, and will also join the board of the FSCS.

Premium finance company PremFina has added Martyn Holman to its advisory board. Holman left the group commercial director role at Markerstudy in 2017 and is also chairman of The National Salvage Assoiation. In addition, he is a non-executive director of software company Open GI as well as telematics firm Smart Driver Insurance. During his career, Holman has also been CEO of Brightside and a director of Marsh.