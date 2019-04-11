Chubb hires new division president for the UK and Ireland retail business

Sara Mitchell will succeed David Robinson who is taking a sabbatical.

Chubb has revealed that Sara Mitchell will be its new division president for the United Kingdom and Ireland retail business, starting on 30 April.

Mitchell presently serves as head of the firm’s middle market division for the UK and Ireland and will succeed David Robinson, who is taking a sabbatical starting at the end of April.

Within her new role Mitchell will look after Chubb’s property and casualty, accident and health, and consumer lines operation throughout the UK and Ireland.

The division is broken down into four regions - London, Midlands & South, Scotland & North and Ireland.

Despite this job change Mitchell will continue to be based in London and manage her existing responsibilities until a new head of the middle market UK and Ireland is announced.

Management

Originally joining the company in 2011, Mitchell has held multiple senior management roles in the consumer and commercial P&C businesses in the UK and Europe.

She has also previously held a diverse range of commercial market roles at both RSA and Allianz.

In her new role, Mitchell will report to David Furby, regional president, Europe. He commented: “I am very much looking forward to working with Sara as we continue to drive growth in revenue and earnings in this crucial market.

“I would also like to thank David for his dedication in leading Chubb’s UK and Ireland business so successfully since 2012 and for all his work over the past 25 years in roles across both Chubb and Ace.”

This position update comes at a time when Chubb is trying to ensure that its policies keep pace with innovation. Chubb’s media practice manager for UK & Ireland Sian Rolfe said last month that increasing digitalisation means that brokers need to continually review products to ensure that the wants of multi-channel/multi-platform customers are fulfilled.

