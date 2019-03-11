Market moves: Technology trends

It has been a relatively quiet month on the recruitment front, but the sector has still seen some high-profile changes

RSA UK and International chief executive Steve Lewis departed from the provider and was replaced by former chief financial officer Scott Egan (see Market focus box).

The insurer side also saw Ageas UK hiring a new CFO, while Covéa named a new chief technology and information officer. This was a bit of a trend with CFC Underwriting also appointing a CTO.

In addition, recently launched InsurTech managing general agent C-Quence added two underwriters as it expanded to a new office in Manchester.

Over at Axa, Gareth Howell, executive managing director of Axa retail, left the provider with Laurent Matras, managing director for personal intermediary and corporate partners, taking over the role on an interim basis.

The broking sector saw a high-profile departure with Henderson Insurance Brokers founder Joe Henderson leaving Aon, which bought his business in 2017. Meanwhile Towergate’s Andy Parkin resurfaced at Gauntlet, SSL Endeavour Group reported a number of changes to its management team, and THB Group also added a new CFO.

To add to the financial trend even further, Lloyd’s hired Burkhard Keese as a CFO, joining the corporation from Allianz Group in Germany. Finally, the Managing General Agents’ Association added Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy Group, to its board.

Brokers

Leeds-headquartered Henderson Insurance Brokers founder Joe Henderson has left Aon. Aon bought the broker in October 2017 and the business stated that Henderson had decided to leave after a “successful year” of integration. Henderson founded the broking firm in 1986 and at the point of sale it had grown to 16 offices, more than 400 employees and over £300m of GWP. The rest of the integration process will be overseen by Jane Kielty, managing director, UK retail, and Michael Wright, CEO of Henderson.

Meanwhile, Gauntlet, which is also based in Leeds, appointed Andy Parkin as sales director. Parkin previously worked at Towergate where he held roles as regional broking director, north and, most recently, insurer relationship director. He left Towergate in April 2018 after seven years with the business and briefly had a career as a photographer before joining Gauntlet. In his last post at Towergate Parkin focused on managing its top six corporate insurance accounts, negotiating group trading deals for the advisory division and developing products. In total he has over 30 years’ experience in the industry.

In London, SSL Endeavour Group confirmed that Karen Allen, chief executive designate and group managing director, left the business after only a few months. Allen joined the Lloyd’s broker in October last year from Howden UK Group where she was one of the directors. The reshuffle further saw executive chairman David Lawrence take on the group CEO post of SSL Endeavour. In addition, former SSL Insurance CEO Roger Spicer became marine business development director, while Gillian Martin, previously marine director and head of broker, was promoted to managing director, marine.

In addition, Kay Smith has joined THB Group as group CFO, taking over from Rob Wilkinson, who has transitioned to commercial director. The broker said that Smith has held a number of senior financial positions in the broking sector, most recently at Arthur J Gallagher. Prior to that she was at Towergate. The THB board has also appointed a new chairman, Malcolm Beane, and a non-executive director, Jane Comerford.

Insurers and MGA s

Axa reported that Gareth Howell, executive managing director of Axa retail, left the provider at the end of February. The insurer stated that Laurent Matras, managing director for personal intermediary and corporate partners, will take over the role on an interim basis while it considers the long-term options. Matras will join commercial intermediary MD Jon Walker and Waseem Malik, executive MD, claims, on the Axa Insurance leadership team with effect from 1 March 2019. Howell’s future plans have not been revealed.

Over at Ageas UK, Jonathan Price has been appointed as CFO, taking over the post from Fernley Dyson who moved to Allianz in August last year. Prior to joining the provider, Price was UK CFO of Aspen Insurance group. His CV also includes six years at Aviva in various different roles, the last one as UK chief accountant for the GI business. Ageas noted that his new responsibilities will include financial planning, management of financial risks and financial reporting for the UK business.

Meanwhile, Covéa Insurance has hired Graeme Howard as chief technology and information officer. He has previously held a number of director level roles at Motorola Solutions and most recently worked as group CIO at Santa Fe Relocation. Howard will be responsible for leading and evolving Covéa’s technology transformation strategy and technology innovation.

InsurTech start-up MGA C-Quence has added Michelle Noonan and Kieran Brennan to its underwriting team, based in Manchester. Noonan was previously a financial lines specialist at Chubb Insurance, while Brennan has more than 30 years’ experience across property and casualty lines with Chubb and AIG.

In other tech related news, CFC Underwriting has named Jonathan Fletcher as its new chief technology officer. Fletcher was formerly group CTO at Hiscox. According to CFC he has 20 years of experience leading IT and digital transformation projects at brands including Hiscox, Accenture and the London Stock Exchange.

Market focus: RSA RSA UK and International chief executive officer Steve Lewis (pictured right) has left the business. Lewis joined the provider in January 2015 and has previously worked as UKGI CEO at Zurich. He was replaced by Scott Egan, who had been chief financial officer at RSA since October 2015. Prior to joining the insurer, Egan was interim CEO of Towergate. RSA group CEO Stephen Hester commented: “I’d like to thank Steve for his service to RSA over the last four years, leading a comprehensive restructuring of our UK&I businesses. “In this period there have been some notable successes, although UK results in 2017 and 2018 have disappointed, particularly due to ‘London Market’ losses in areas now subject to the portfolio exits announced last year.” He continued: “In Scott we have a strong successor to Steve, who knows the business well and has broad experience in UK general insurance. Scott has done an excellent job as CFO at RSA since joining and I look forward to working closely with him in his new capacity.” A few weeks later RSA named Charlotte Jones as its new CFO, joining from Jupiter Fund Management. She is currently a non-executive director of RSA and will take on her new position by summer 2019.

Others

At Lloyd’s, Burkhard Keese has been confirmed as the new CFO, following the unanimous approval of his appointment as successor to John Parry by the Council of Lloyd’s. Keese will take up his new role on 1 April 2019, following 14 years at Allianz Group. He has most recently been CFO at Allianz in Germany.

Additionally, the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) added Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy Group, as a new board director at its annual general meeting. Humphreys is co-founder of the Markerstudy Group, which is a member of the MGAA. The MGAA also re-elected Jonathan Skinner, Pen Underwriting’s capacity director, for a further 12-month term. Skinner and Humphreys join the board as representatives from the two largest MGA members, in line with the MGAA’s Articles of Association.