Blog: How can brokers get the best value from MGAs?

MUM Underwriting’s Charles Manchester outlines how the MGA market has developed and clarifies their role in relation to brokers.

Managing general agents (MGAs) have been a part of the UK market for ages – certainly for as long as I’ve been working. Despite this, it’s amazing how little understood they are, not least by themselves!

I recall the first meeting of MGAs to discuss the formation of the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) and the trickiest part of the meeting was deciding what constitutes an MGA and trying to select exactly who could join.

So, it’s no surprise that MGAs are regulated as if they were brokers or that many in the market regard them as brokers.

So what is an MGA? There’s a wide spectrum where MGAs add value to the insurance food chain, ranging from distribution to incisive underwriting.

From distributor to virtual insurer. At the MGAA, we define an MGA as “an agency whose primary function and focus is the provision of underwriting services and whose primary fiduciary duty is to its insurer principal”.

As the insurance world has developed, so has the MGA spectrum. There are still many MGAs that serve niche markets with bespoke underwriting. Many MGAs handle claims too.

Often, MGA underwriters have a specific interest, knowledge or experience. As new types of capital have been drawn into taking insurance risk, so MGAs have developed to provide underwriting expertise or even a turnkey service that bridges the gap between the capital and the broker.

Custodians

Insurers have always been custodians of their shareholders’ capital; increasingly, some MGAs are taking on that role for new insurance capital. In a way, all insurers are MGAs. And this means that some MGAs now write both commoditised lines of business and some of the more challenging areas, such as treaty reinsurance.

Brokers can embrace the opportunity to deal with the modern MGA. Key points for brokers to consider include:

Remember, MGA s are not wholesale brokers. They add value, not expense (or they should do!)

s are not wholesale brokers. They add value, not expense (or they should do!) Ask what the insurer capacity is. Rightly, some MGA s have strong brands but it’s the insurer’s claims paying ability that provides the security

s have strong brands but it’s the insurer’s claims paying ability that provides the security Get documentary evidence of the MGA ’s authority – you don’t need the full binder, a basic letter saying that the insurer/s will pay any claims arising from business written by the MGA will do

’s authority – you don’t need the full binder, a basic letter saying that the insurer/s will pay any claims arising from business written by the will do Don’t be shy – ask where the MGA adds value and why you should be dealing with them

There is unbelievable expertise, enthusiasm and entrepreneurship in the MGA market. It’s a world where service is still crucial and very much worth engaging, yet many brokers still do not work with this market.

To help brokers improve their network and understanding of MGAs, the MGAA is hosting a series of regional events for brokers meet the membership. The inaugural one is on Wednesday 27 February at the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel – brokers can still register through the MGAA website.

Charles Manchester is CEO of MUM Underwriting and committee member for the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA)