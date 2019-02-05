The Headline Makers - February 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from January on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Gallagher buys Stackhouse Poland

Arthur J. Gallagher has agreed to buy Stackhouse Poland Group for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3780336

Stackhouse boss lifts the lid on Gallagher deal

The cultural fit with Gallagher was one of the most important reasons behind Stackhouse Poland’s decision to sell, according to group chief executive officer Tim Johnson. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3782041

Leaked document reveals detail of Ageas redundancy risk

The insurer is closing offices in Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent affecting 597 staff and is also looking to move and downsize its America Square, London operation. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3807921

Be Wiser slams unrated insurers as it posts loss for 2018

Boss Mark Bower-Dyke said the broker’s 2018 results were impacted by poor market conditions and unrated insurers charging low prices. The firm posted a loss before tax of £2.2m. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3785716

Jelf transfers personal lines business to A-Plan

Business from 26 Jelf branches has been moved to A-Plan with 59 Jelf staff redeployed to other roles within the Marsh-owned broker and 19 people joining A-Plan. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3783761

Tech highlights

Jacqueline McNamee

Start-up managing general agent (MGA) C-Quence has gone live with its underwriting platform C-Q Elements. The InsurTech firm, which also launched its management liability product ML5, was founded by former UK boss of AIG Jacqueline McNamee.

C-Quence noted that it aims to “make it easy for brokers to deliver sophisticated commercial insurance solutions and products a lot quicker, at a lower cost and with enhanced levels of service”. The platform features the use of high-quality third-party data and

a significantly reduced question set for quotes. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3817696)

In addition, BGL Group is to invest £3m in a new tech hub at its base in Sunderland, in a move that it said will create 40 new jobs. This follows the opening of its first tech hub in London’s Shoreditch in June 2017.

The business noted that it expects the first 20 people to be in place by June this year, with further recruitment and investment planned for later in 2019. The new tech teams will work collaboratively with BGL’s existing teams in Sunderland and Peterborough. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3816521)

Soundbites

“It is not too late to change course, we can still secure amendments which deliver wholly on the referendum result. Those changes need to include getting rid of the Northern Ireland Backstop and having guarantees on our future relationship, then I suspect that we will see the proposals will likely command a majority in the house.”

MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth and former broker, Craig Tracey, on why he voted against the government’s draft EU exit deal on 15 January. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3805926

“This is a pragmatic and pleasing development to come from the chancellor and his Swiss counterpart. It’s a welcome step, ensuring that straight forward trade can continue between our globally-important financial markets – one we welcome as a Swiss-based insurer that has been trading in the UK for over 100 years.”

Tulsi Naidu, chief executive of Zurich Insurance UK, comments on the UK’s post-Brexit insurance deal with Switzerland. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3811246

“Our purchase of the Co-op’s insurance underwriting business and the arrangement to provide insurance products to its members is testimony to our robust business model and investment in our people and technology.

Group CEO Kevin Spencer on Markerstudy Group’s purchase of Co-op’s underwriting business. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3803886